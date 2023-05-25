Capital Region residents are especially pessimistic about the state’s direction

Most Louisiana residents say the state is headed in the wrong direction, and the pessimism is highest in the Capital Region, according to an LSU survey.

For the second year in a row, a majority of Louisiana residents (61%) say the state is on the wrong track, according to this year’s version of the annual Louisiana Survey, though that’s actually down five points from last year. The pessimism was highest (70%) in Greater Baton Rouge.

Crime topped the list of priorities for the first time in 20 years, with 19% saying crime was the state’s biggest problem. The economy (15%), education (10%) and infrastructure (9%) are next on the list.

Only 28% of Louisiana residents say they are either “very confident” (4%) or “somewhat confident” (24%) in state government to solve the problems they would most like to see addressed. Forty percent are “not very confident,” and 30% are “not at all confident.”

Other survey findings include:

Four out of five Louisiana residents (80%) say crime has increased over the last few years.

One-fourth of state residents report they were the victim of a property crime within the past year, and 15% report they were attacked or threatened with violence.

Most Louisiana adults (76%) visited a doctor in the past year for a routine checkup, while 22% have not seen a doctor in more than a year.

Thirteen percent of adult Louisiana residents have needed to see a doctor in the past year but could not because they could not afford the cost. The same share have needed mental health care within the past year but could not afford it.

Read more here.