Capital Region’s ‘seriously underwater’ mortgage rate well above national average

More than 11% of the homes with mortgages in the Baton Rouge area are seriously underwater, compared to a national average of just under 3%, a new report shows.

“Seriously underwater” in this study means the combined estimated balance of loans secured by a property is at least 25% greater than the property’s estimated market value.

On the flip side, just over 18% of Capital Region mortgaged homes are considered “equity rich,” meaning the combined estimated amount of loan balances secured by those properties was no more than half of their estimated market values. The national average was just over 48%.

The data comes from the second quarter of this year. Compared to the same period last year, the Baton Rouge area’s rate of significantly underwater homes declined from 12.7%, while the proportion of equity-rich homes was up from 13.5%.

Year over year, equity-rich levels rose in all 50 states and seriously underwater portions dropped in 46 states.

“After 124 consecutive months of home price increases, it’s no surprise that the percentage of equity-rich homes is the highest we’ve ever seen, and that the percentage of seriously underwater loans is the lowest,” says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “While home price appreciation appears to be slowing down due to higher interest rates on mortgage loans, it seems likely that homeowners will continue to build on the record amount of equity they have for the rest of 2022.”