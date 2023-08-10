Capital Region manufacturing sector sees record high job numbers

Baton Rouge’s manufacturing industry saw a record high 30,900 jobs in June, according to the latest numbers from the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s monthly dashboard that breaks down the Capital Region’s economic growth.

“This month’s dashboard shows that job postings are up 7.5% over the last year and Baton Rouge’s labor force is 4% larger than it was at the beginning of the COVID pandemic despite the thousands of workers that chose to retire early,” says Jake Polansky, BRAC manager of economic and policy research. “Additionally, there were more manufacturing jobs in Baton Rouge in June than there have been at any point going back to the ‘90s.”

Other key takeaways from this month’s dashboard include:

Baton Rouge lost around 4,700 jobs in June.

Baton Rouge is at 420,300 nonfarm jobs, up 4.4% year over year.

Manufacturing sector jobs have increased by about 1,000 over the last five months and 1,900 over the last year.

The industry with the largest year-over-year increase is construction, with 6,500 new jobs, a 14% increase from last year. Other key industries experiencing growth include leisure and hospitality, as well as education and health care.

After increasing to 4% this month, the Capital Region’s unemployment rate is higher than out-of-state peer metros like Birmigham, Alabama, but lower than in-state peer metros like New Orleans.

Hotel revenues were higher in mid-July than in past years.

See the dashboard here.