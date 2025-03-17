Capital Region housing market produced mixed results in February

The Capital Region housing market saw year-over-year declines in closed sales and new listings during February but a leap in pending sales, according to the latest report from the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors.

New listings and closed sales dipped 5% and 5.7%, respectively. Pending sales rose 7.3%.

The inventory of homes for sale increased 10% to 3,068 in February, compared to 2,790 in February 2024.

Days on the market until sale reached 84 in February, up nine days from February 2024.

The report provides combined statistics for the three largest housing markets in the region: Ascension, East Baton Rouge and Livingston parishes.

Across the three parishes:

New listings decreased 5% to 983.

Pending sales increased 7.3% to 784.

Closed sales dipped 5.7% to 593.

The percentage of list price received was down 0.4%, to 97.3%.

Days on the market until sale rose 12% to 84.

Inventory of homes for sale increased 10% to 3,068.

Months’ supply of inventory climbed 7.9% to 4.1.

The median sales price increased 1.2% to $259,900.

The median sales price in February 2024 across the three parishes was $256,811. Through the first two months of 2025, the median sales price across the three parishes was $260,000, compared to $257,000 during the same span in 2024.

Looking at the three parishes, Ascension and East Baton Rouge saw a dip in the median sales price. Ascension declined 9.5% to $289,565 in February, down from $319,950 in February 2024.

East Baton Rouge dipped less than 2% to $260,688 from $265,000 in February 2024, while prices in Livingston increased 0.4% to $239,000.