Capital Region housing market cools as interest rates climb

Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates reached their highest levels in almost 14 years this week, helping to push some would-be buyers out of the market.

For mortgage lenders in the Capital Region, the impact of rising rates was more immediate on the refinancing side. But Tee Brown, CEO of GMFS Mortgage in Baton Rouge, says he has also seen demand for home purchase loans soften in recent months, though he says overall inflation, not mortgage rates, may be the bigger factor in dissuading people from buying.

“I don’t think we’re seeing multiple offers above asking price as regularly as we saw in the first part of the year,” he says. “I think it’s beginning to shift from a sellers’ market more to a buyers’ market.”

Brown sees a shift to a more “traditional” market, with fewer all-cash offers, more time spent on the market and more negotiation between buyers and sellers.

“That will scare a lot of people to wait,” says Carolyn Webber, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors, about rising interest rates.

She questions the wisdom of waiting, however, given that rates may continue to climb. Federal Reserve leaders this week suggested the central bank may again raise interest rates three-quarters of a percentage point when they meet this month.

Webber says homes that are priced right still are selling, saying that she had five closings last week ranging from the high $300,000 range to right below $500,000. Higher-priced homes are staying on the market longer, she adds.

The most recent report from the local Realtors’ association indicated closed sales in Greater Baton Rouge were down 23.1% year over year in July and down 10.5% year to date.

Total mortgages in the Baton Rouge metro were down 19.3% year over year in the second quarter, according to the real estate data firm ATTOM. Purchase loans were up 1.5%, while refinancing was down 42%.