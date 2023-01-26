Capital Region home sellers saw 36% median ROI in 2022

Sellers realized a $60,000 profit for the median home sale in the Baton Rouge metro area last year, which represents a 36.4% return on investment, new data shows.

The healthy profit margins were likely a result of the first half of the year, says Kendra Novak, president of the Greater Baton Rouge Association of Realtors. She expects ROI to fall into the single digits this year, which she says would be more in line with historical norms.

“I think it will balance out this year,” she says. “Buyers may hold off a little longer to weigh their options.”

Home sellers nationwide realized a profit of $112,000 on the median sale in 2022, up 21% from $92,500 in 2021 and up 78% from $63,000 two years ago, according to the real estate data firm ATTOM. The $112,000 profit on median-priced home sales in 2022 represented a 51.4% return on investment compared to the original purchase price, which represents a high point since at least 2008.

“It seems pretty likely that home seller profits peaked for this cycle in 2022,” says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at ATTOM. “Median prices have declined on a monthly basis since mortgage rates doubled between January and October and are likely to decline further in many markets across the country in 2023, reducing profitability for home sellers.”

Median prices were down 1.7% in Shreveport, making it one of only two markets among 157 metros nationwide with at least 200,000 residents and sufficient data to measure to see a decline.