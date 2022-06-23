Capital Region home flipping up 35% in first quarter of 2022

The number of houses or condos flipped in the Baton Rouge area during the first three months of this year was up almost 35% compared to the previous quarter and more than 160% compared to last year, a real estate data firm says.

The 177 first-quarter flips represented 6.2% of total sales. A single-family home or condo flip was any arms-length transaction where a previous arms-length transaction on the same property had occurred within the prior 12 months.

The sales had an average gross profit of $67,750, or a 42% return on investment compared to a national average ROI of about 26%.

Nationally, flips represented almost one in 10 of all home sales in the first quarter of 2022, the highest level since at least 2000, according to ATTOM. The jump in the home-flipping rate during the first quarter of this year marked the fifth straight quarterly increase.

“The good news for fix-and-flip investors is that demand remains strong from prospective homebuyers,” says Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence for ATTOM. “The bad news is that rising mortgage interest rates are beginning to slow down home price appreciation rates, and buyers have become more selective—and less willing to outbid other buyers for properties they’re interested in.”