Capital Region health systems still trying to navigate their way to a new normal

Leaders of more than 300 hospitals reported higher revenue in a recent survey, with most of the acceleration happening on the outpatient side.

Baton Rouge General Medical Center has seen an increase in patient revenue of about 30% since 2021, with much of the growth coming through its Mid City and Ascension Parish facilities and its cancer care partnership with Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center, says CFO Kendall Johnson.

But inflation has caused BRG’s margins to shrink, he says, noting that reimbursement rates have not kept up with labor costs.

BRG doesn’t have the market power of some of its competitors and is paid at lower rates, Johnson says. That’s led to tough negotiations with payers; BRG recently came to terms with Cigna but is currently out of network with Aetna, though a spokesperson says discussions continue.

Health systems have been investing in outpatient care in preparation for the migration away from acute care, says Chuck Spicer, president of Our Lady of the Lake Health. But while outpatient revenue has grown relative to overall payments, demand for acute inpatient care is rising again, he says.

“We’re trying to figure out the normalization from the pandemic,” Spicer says. “We have a lot more outpatient traffic than we did.”

Pent-up demand for services delayed due to the pandemic is driving the recent revenue increases seen nationwide, experts say.

While general acute care hospitals have experienced volatile revenue, Woman’s Hospital is largely holding steady, says CEO Rene Ragas, which he attributes to Woman’s unique niche in the marketplace.

“Our operating performance is similar to what it’s been in years past,” he says.