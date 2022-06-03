Capital Region gender pay gap remains far wider than national average 

Female workers in the Baton Rouge metro area age 16 and up earned 67% as much as their male counterparts in 2019, according to the Pew Research Center.

That was up slightly from 65% in 2000, though only five other regions in the nation had a bigger gender pay gap. The national average was 82%. The Houma-Thibodaux region had the lowest percentage in the nation at 58%.

Pew also ran the numbers for specific age ranges:

For ages 16-29, female workers in the Capital Region earned 75% as much as males, while the national average was 93%.

Women age 30-49 earned 68% as much as men, compared to a national average of 82%.

Women 50 or older earned 61% of what men in their age range earned, compared to a national average of 76%.

Much of the pay gap can be explained by factors such as educational attainment, occupational differences and work experience, Pew says. The narrowing of the gap in recent years reflects gains women have made in those areas.

However, other factors that are difficult to measure, including gender discrimination, may also contribute to the ongoing wage disparity, Pew notes.

“Even though women have increased their presence in higher-paying jobs traditionally dominated by men, such as professional and managerial positions, women as a whole continue to be overrepresented in lower-paying occupations relative to their share of the workforce,” Pew says.