Capital Region adds more than 2,300 businesses over two years

Economic uncertainty related to the pandemic and its fallout over the past two years didn’t stop entrepreneurs from launching new businesses in the Capital Region.

The Baton Rouge metro area was home to 2,318 more businesses in the third quarter of 2021 than during the same quarter in 2019, according to the Baton Rouge Area Chamber’s review of federal data. The 9.5% increase exceeded the national average of about 7%.

“Also, the fact that we’ve seen just over 1,700 residents shift to self-employment while there are more than 2,300 new businesses overall implies that there are more than 600 new businesses that consist of more than self-employment,” BRAC’s Andrew Fitzgerald writes in his analysis of the numbers.

East Baton Rouge Parish added almost 1,600 businesses while Ascension Parish had the highest percentage increase of 12.6%. Only St. Helena and West Feliciana lost businesses over that period.

The parish-by-parish tally: