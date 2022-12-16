Capital Region adds 500 jobs in November as state again posts record-low unemployment

The Baton Rouge metro area added 500 jobs from October to November and has gained 4,000 jobs since November 2021, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

Louisiana’s unemployment rate was 3.3% in November, which was unchanged from October and represents the sixth consecutive month the state has either set or tied a record low, the LWC says.

The numbers have been adjusted to eliminate seasonal workforce fluctuations. When the data is not seasonally adjusted, Louisiana’s unemployment rate for November is 2.9%, a record low for the state.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Louisiana has declined over the year for 21 consecutive months and has not seen a month-over-month increase since April 2020, during the height of the pandemic-related restrictions.

Sectors with the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the month:

Construction: 3,400 jobs.

Education and health services: 1,300 jobs.

Financial activities: 600 jobs.

Sectors with the largest gains for seasonally adjusted jobs over the year:

Education and health services: 14,800 jobs.

Leisure and hospitality: 13,700 jobs.

Professional and business services: 10,700 jobs.

Prior to 2022, the previous low unemployment rate was 3.9%, which the state last reached in 2007, Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office says.

“We have now added 227,900 jobs since the worst of the COVID pandemic and more Louisianans are working than ever before,” Edwards says in a prepared statement.