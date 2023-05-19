Capital Region added some 2,100 jobs in April

The Baton Rouge metro area added about 2,100 jobs from March to April and about 14,400 jobs since April of last year, the Louisiana Workforce Commission reported today.

The Capital Region added the most jobs month to month of any region in Louisiana, which set a record high for the number of people employed in the state with 2,036,978. The state posted an unemployment rate of 3.6% that is tied for the second lowest ever for Louisiana, though still a bit higher than the current national rate of 3.4%.

Those numbers have been adjusted to account for seasonal workforce trends, as is common with employment data.

The government sector was among the leaders for job growth in Louisiana, adding the most jobs month to month (2,300) and third most year over year (7,000). Private education and health services had the most annual growth with 16,100 new jobs.

Louisiana’s civilian labor force, which includes most workers who are either employed or looking for work, numbered 2,112,774 people in April, according to new data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, which represents a year over year increase of 16,090. Military personnel, federal government employees, retirees, agricultural workers, those who are handicapped or are unemployed but not actively seeking employment are not considered part of the civilian labor force.