Capitol City Produce planning $22M expansion of its Baton Rouge distribution facility

Baton Rouge-based Capitol City Produce is investing $22 million to expand its distribution center on Commercial Avenue to help support growing demand.

According to an announcement from Louisiana Economic Development, the expansion will create 45 new jobs and will include the construction of a new refrigerated warehouse as well as dock and office space to bolster its regional restaurant, retail and commercial food supply services.

The project will grow the company’s current facility by approximately 70,000 square feet. Owner Paul Ferachi says in a prepared statement that the project is part of the fourth-generation, family-owned company’s long-term master plan.

Founded in Baton Rouge in 1947, Capitol City Produce has become one of the most prominent produce providers in the region, servicing more than 3,200 customers across Louisiana and the Gulf South. The company sources many of its products through partnerships with regional farms including Louisiana-based operations such as Kleinpeter Farms, Liuzza Produce Farms and City Greens.

Construction is scheduled to begin in the third quarter of this year and wrap up by the end of 2024.

To secure the project in Baton Rouge, the state offered Capitol City Produce an incentive package featuring LED’s FastStart programs and a performance-based award of $300,000 for site infrastructure improvements through the Economic Development Award Program. In addition, the company is expected to participate in the Enterprise Zone program. See the announcement.