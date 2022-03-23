Capital Area United Way to distribute $1.5M for 21 programs

Capital Area United Way will distribute $1.5 million for 21 programs related to education, healthy living and income stability, the organization’s leaders announced today.

The list of grantees and programs for the 2022-2025 funding cycle are listed on CAUW’s website. The agency does not provide a breakdown of how much each recipient will get, though partners are free to share that information themselves and the breakdown eventually is made available in the annual 990 filings with the IRS.

In addition to the $1.5 million in three-year program grants, CAUW also is planning additional investments totaling $1.5 million for the 2022-2023 fiscal year focused on short-term basic needs. That will include at least $500,000 in flexible grants and $1 million in grants for specific projects.

Education, health, income stability and basic needs are the four main categories of community need that CAUW works to address.

“The 2022-2025 Innovation Grant funding cycle was one of the most competitive grant cycles the CAUW has seen,” board chair Amanda Stout says, adding that 77 applications were received.