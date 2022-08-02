Pondering $10M campaign, Capital Area United Way surveys donors

Capital Area United Way is asking donors for feedback about a potential $10 million fundraising campaign.

The survey is “part of our preliminary research with Carter Global, a consulting firm we are working with for our centennial in 2025,” CAUW spokesperson Ashley Montagnino says by email, adding that she didn’t immediately have additional information to share.

The bulk of the money—$7 million—would go toward “an Endowed Investment in Preparation, Response and Long-Term Recovery,” according to a project overview the email sent to previous donors links to.

As for the other $3 million, half would go toward an “exterior refurbishment and interior renovation including expanded capacity to house staff, volunteers, and agency partners on both a long term and temporary basis.”

“Capital Area United Way is nearing the end of a 25-year lease, with a renewal commitment from the City of Baton Rouge,” the overview states. “This legacy building must be functionally repaired, renovated, modernized and redefined as the regional powerhouse of nonprofit organizations.”

The other $1.5 million would go toward creating a “Disaster Response Command Center,” which would involve “upgrades and refurbishment within our facility to provide dry storage, space for dedicated staffing, and volunteer coordination and distribution during times of heightened post-disaster activity.”

In 2020, CAUW received a $5 million unrestricted gift from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. CAUW says it is considering a $1 million designation of this grant to kick off its centennial initiative.