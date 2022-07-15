Capital Area United Way accepting project-based grant proposals 

Capital Area United Way today announced a request for proposals for its next round of project-based grants.

Applications open today and close at noon on Friday, Aug. 12.

CAUW’s project-based grant program provides a mechanism for funding outside of its existing three-year program operations grant cycle.

Funding requests for projects should address a specific problem within Capital Area United Way’s 10-parish service area in the impact areas of education, income stability, health or basic needs. A minimum of $500,000 will be awarded for the 2022 project grant cycle in amounts ranging from $1,500 to $15,000.

Organizations may apply for grants to cover projects such as time-limited camps for youth, capital improvements, sponsorships, staff training, and capacity-building diversity, equity, and inclusion work. Get more information here.