Capital Area Promise makes progress on college readiness, aims to tackle teacher shortage

Over the past two-and-a-half years, the Capital Area Promise—a joint initiative among Baton Rouge’s education institutions—has made some progress on creating more college and career pathways for students in the greater Baton Rouge area as it tries to remedy a lacking pipeline of public school teachers.

Since its 2018 launch, the Promise has aimed to guarantee that all students in the nine-parish Capital Region have the opportunity to enroll in college or have the skills needed to enter the workforce.

In order to achieve that goal, the leaders of LSU, Southern University and Baton Rouge Community College have vowed to increase access to early childhood education, expand college campus and workplace tours for fifth through ninth graders, and raise the percentage of high school students who earn college credit or technical education through dual enrollment and articulation opportunities, among numerous other initiatives.

Over the 2019-2020 academic year, Baton Rouge’s postsecondary institutions accomplished the following:

• Conferred more than 8,500 two- or four-year degrees, which includes more than 300 recent graduates who are certified to teach in public schools;

• Awarded more than $107 million in institutionally controlled scholarships, making college more affordable for thousands of students. Including federal and state grants, the three institutions have processed more than $394 million in financial aid (excluding federally subsidized loans), due in large part to the coalition’s effort to increase FAFSA completion rates;

• Reached more than 2,500 high school students across the Capital Region through dual enrollment, which builds college readiness and reduces future tuition costs for families;

• Provided professional development and training for K-12 faculty across the region and sent 187 graduates into the workforce with credentials to teach in the area’s public schools;

• Created sequential college tours for middle school students, another first for Baton Rouge, with sixth graders visiting LSU, seventh graders visiting Southern and eighth graders visiting BRCC. In 2021, these campus tours will be virtual experiences.

While these steps show progress, they also come at a time when the U.S. is experiencing the effects of a nationwide teacher shortage, particularly in K-12 public schools.

“Enrollment numbers are through the roof in STEM areas, but in social work and education, we’re seeing a decline,” says Brandon Smith, LSU’s director of community and education partnerships. “In the last two years at LSU, we’ve had about 160 graduates each term. Those are historic lows if you take a 15- or 20-year view, but that doesn’t mean we have fewer people that can teach.”

Meanwhile, Southern saw just 18 students graduate with a bachelor’s degree in education over the 2019-2020 school year, while BRCC had only nine students graduate with associate degrees in either early childcare or elementary education.

Growing the pipeline of new teachers is going to take innovation, as well as the support of school district superintendents, members of the Capital Area Promise say.

Next year, the coalition wants to increase capacity for teacher training programs and develop strategies to increase enrollment in teacher preparation and certification programs. Additionally, LSU and Southern will begin tracking preparation and professional development opportunities by district.

Read the full progress report here, or check out a summary of the coalition’s progress.