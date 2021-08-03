Cannabis-themed sandwich shop Cheba Hut opening next week 

A Baton Rouge couple with more than 20 years of experience in the local food industry will open the state’s first Cheba Hut franchise, on Ben Hur Road, next Monday.

The Louisiana “joint” owned by Meredith and Tommy Wiggins makes its premise evident from the moment you walk through the door: hemp leaf-shaped decor, a drink machine sign reading “cotton mouth cures,” paintings featuring characters like a bird smoking a blunt. The funky atmosphere is amplified through neon artwork and a sticker wall by the counter where customers can add their own personal touches, according to a new feature from 225 magazine.

Menu items are affectionately dubbed after strains of marijuana, like the “Jamaican Red” buffalo chicken sub, the “Sensi Kush” BLT and the “A-train” mushroom marinara. There’s also an array of “munchies,” to choose from, such as pretzel nuggets, garlic bread, loaded “not’chos” and French onion soup.

The couple had some hesitations about bringing the Cheba Hut concept to a non-legal state, but Meredith says they asked around town, heard positive feedback and ultimately decided this was “something Baton Rouge is ready for.”

