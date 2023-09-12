Camping analogy used to describe Fed’s delicate handling of inflation

A new monetary policy metaphor from Dallas Fed president Lorie Logan helps explain where things stand for the central bank—and the outlook for U.S. interest rates—heading into the end of the year, Axios reports.

The inflation fire has been mostly doused. The question now is how much more water—if any—the Fed needs to pour on the remaining embers to ensure no additional flare-up.

In its policy meeting concluding Sept. 20, and two more that remain this year, the question on the table will be, in effect, how great that risk is.

Logan invoked her youth going on Girl Scout camping trips. “As every Scout knows,” she said at Southern Methodist University, “when you put out your campfire, you must make sure it is ‘cold out’—so completely extinguished that you feel no heat when you touch the ashes with your bare hands. Any warm embers could reignite later.”

But the Fed “cannot safely throw bucket after bucket of cold water on the economy just in case inflation catches fire again.” she said. Read the full story from Axios.