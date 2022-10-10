Caliente Mexican Craving closing Lee Drive location 

Caliente Mexican Craving on Lee Drive today announced via its social media pages that it will close Oct. 23 after 10 years in business.

The Caliente location in Central will remain open.

The company’s post on Facebook says the closing is partly due to the fact that the owners lease the building on Lee Drive, and that they “have made the decision that we must own the building that any of our businesses are in.”

Additionally, Caliente wants to continue to grow its ghost kitchen, which offers takeout, and add a catering brand called Rouge La La Catering to its lineup. The company purchased a building and renovated it to use as the ghost kitchen as well as a catering prep space.