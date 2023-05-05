Cajun Tubing and Kayaking opens in former TIki Tubing location 

The owners of a new tubing and kayaking business in Livingston Parish are vowing to put safety first—and are looking to distance themselves from Tiki Tubing, a similar company that operated there. WAFB-TV reports.

In summer 2021, two people died and several others were rescued along the Amite River while tubing with Tiki Tubing. In response, parish officials crafted an ordinance putting new safety guidelines in place on the river.

Cajun Tubing and Kayaking opens this weekend in Tiki Tubing’s former Denham Springs location.

Owners John and Ragan Bonnette are trying to overcome the negative publicity surrounding tubing in that area after the Tiki Tubing deaths and subsequent lawsuits filed by family members of the deceased.

