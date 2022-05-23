Cajun Ready Mix Concrete sells to international firm

Holcim, an international cement and concrete company headquartered in Switzerland, has acquired Cajun Ready Mix Concrete, the largest such company in the Capital Region.

Cajun Ready Mix employs 108 people and owns eight concrete plants and 51 mixer trucks. Financial terms were not disclosed.

“It’s a big transaction for Baton Rouge,” says co-owner Ryan Heck.

Heck, a third-generation ready mix owner-operator in Greater Baton Rouge dating back to 1959, founded the company in 2014 with Steven Cheatham, Heck says; Jason Lyngaas joined as a partner in 2017. Heck says he and Lyngaas plan to stay involved in the business following the acquisition.

“It’s been a heck of a ride,” he says, adding that he’s “excited” to join the larger company. “Holcim’s going to do it right down here.”

Heck says his company went from “standing still” in 2014 to the largest ready mix producer in the state, and just got bought by the largest cement and concrete producer in the world.

“This acquisition expands our footprint in the dynamic Baton Rouge market, confirming our focus on growth in North America,” Toufic Tabbara, Holcim’s region head for North America, says in a prepared statement.