Cajun Electric plans to open Mid City showroom this fall

Cajun Electric is planning an early fall grand opening for the company’s new showroom in Mid City.

The showroom, located on Government St. a few doors down from partner company Cajun Electric & Lighting, will feature commercial LED lighting, electric vehicle charges and whole home generators.

“From our experience with Cajun Electric & Lighting’s showroom, Mid City is a great place for

getting involved with the community and expanding your business,” co-owner Maryjo Ostrowe says of the new venue for promoting Cajun Electric’s products and services.

Cajun Electric provides professional electrical services, while Cajun Electric & Lighting

provides style consultation and fixture installation services, working together to provide residential and commercial customers with comprehensive lighting solutions throughout the entire process, the owners say. Once a customer selects lighting from Cajun Electric & Lighting’s showroom, Cajun Electric manages the delivery and installation process.

Cajun Electric and Cajun Electric & Lighting are members of Mid City Merchants.