CABL says key indicators provide election-year ‘wake-up call’ for Louisiana

The Council for a Better Louisiana has released a new online resource describing 35 indicators of the state’s well-being.

Louisiana Fact Book: Facts for the Future is intended to help candidates and citizens understand how the state compares with others and whether progress is being made.

“We are all too used to seeing national groups release state rankings that perennially rank us at the bottom of good states in which to live,” CABL President Barry Erwin says. “But seldom do we look under the hood to see what they are measuring and more fully understand the factors that go into these rankings.”

The 35 indicators fall into five categories:

Education and workforce

Economy

Health and well-being

Infrastructure

Environment and energy

The data indicates Louisiana made progress over the prior year on 18 indicators, moved in the wrong direction on 13 and saw no change on four. Louisiana already ranks low compared to other states on many of the indicators, including some of those where the state saw declines.

“These indicators should be a wake-up call for every citizen and candidate for office,” Erwin said. “We know that we rank low in many things, but we should expect to be making progress.”

CABL intends to highlight the indicators during the election season as part of its efforts to raise awareness of critical issues. Read more here.