CABL and C100 are merging to form a new nonprofit organization

Two influential Louisiana organizations, the Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) and the Council for a Better Louisiana (CABL), have merged to form Leaders for a Better Louisiana, the organization announced Wednesday.

This new nonprofit combines C100’s business leadership with CABL’s focus on education, leadership training and policy advocacy to create a unified voice for the state’s future.

The organization will work to drive economic growth and increase opportunities.

“People want change and new solutions for our state’s challenges,” Leaders for a Better Louisiana CEO Adam Knapp said in a prepared statement. “This merger provides a unique opportunity to unlock Louisiana’s potential.”

Knapp was formerly president and CEO of the Baton Rouge Area Chamber before becoming CEO of C100 in 2023 following Mike Olivier’s retirement.

C100, a premier roundtable of top business and education leaders, and CABL, known for promoting sound policy and government accountability, have a history of collaborating on major initiatives like RESET Louisiana.

That effort led to a comprehensive policy framework with 55 recommendations addressing the state’s most pressing issues.

Under the merger, economic development will remain a central focus, and CABL’s flagship programs like Leadership Louisiana will continue. Better Louisiana will also advocate for the state’s new education accountability system, which takes effect in 2025.

Barry Erwin, CABL’s longtime leader, will serve as chief policy officer for the new organization. He began consulting for CABL in 1995 and became its president in 2001.

Editor’s note: This story has been updated since original publication to reflect that the announcement was made Wednesday. Daily Report regrets the error.