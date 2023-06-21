C-Innovation expands remote survey operations by adding office in Houma

C-Innovation, an aﬃliate of Cut Off-based marine transportation solutions provider Edison Chouest Offshore, has expanded its remote survey operations with a new office in Houma, according to World Oil.

C-I’s Houma facility is an addition to its current remote survey office in Mandeville and allows the company to continue growing its operations and expand client services. C-I works with companies operating offshore in the Gulf doing project management, maintenance and construction.

“It gives us the capacity to operate double the number of vessels in the future,” says Tim Bingham, survey manager. “We are looking forward to drawing additional skilled personnel from a new pool of potential candidates in and around the traditional oil field base of Houma.” Read the entire story.

