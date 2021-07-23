Baton Rouge businesses face higher electric bills as temperatures rise

It’s hard to ignore the reports of massive, record-shattering heat waves sweeping the country, especially in the Pacific Northwest, but Louisiana is also feeling the heat. Local business owners have had to crank up their air conditioners, and in return, their electric bills have been feeling the heat, too.

Among those is The Vintage, where general manager Miranda Church says electric bills are soaring as the AC is cranked up to keep a cool a place where 75% of the storefront is glass windows.

Electric costs in July, says Church, were up 20% and she expects the trend to continue for retailers and restaurants across Baton Rouge until late September when the weather historically begins to cool.

Adding to the challenge for those in older buildings, says Charles Daniel, owner of Geaux Ride, is leaks around windows and insulation that’s not as efficient as what’s found in newer construction further drives up costs.

Mid Tap, which has a large outdoor area, has also seen a substantial increase in costs, owner Rick Patel says, and between May and now, its cost has increased 45%.

Some of the increase is due to Entergy raising prices recently, Patel says, but the weather is a large element, and Patel has had to keep the air conditioning running more often than he normally would for this time of year.

It’s something he sees continuing over the next few months, he says, as Louisiana’s summer season lasts longer than other regions.