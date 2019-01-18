‘Business Report’ accepting nominations for Influential Women in Business

Nominations are currently being accepted for Business Report’s 2019 Influential Women in Business.

The awards annually honor professional women in the Capital Region who have distinguished themselves in business or through government or nonprofit work.

The deadline to submit nominations is 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 15. Honorees will be profiled in the May 7 issue of Business Report and will be honored at a May 21 luncheon.

Before nominating someone, check the list of past Influential Women in Business honorees to confirm they haven’t already been recognized. Get full details and complete the online nomination form.