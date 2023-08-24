Business owners are increasingly unsatisfied with loans but there’s still hope

Entrepreneurs are becoming more and more frustrated with their business loans and lenders, Inc. reports.

According to a survey from the National Federation of Independent Business, 17% of business owners that borrowed money in the last three months were unsatisfied with the amount and terms of the loans. This is up from 9% in May.

The satisfaction rate is still at 65%, with 19% expressing moderate satisfaction.

The changing sentiment can be attributed primarily to higher interest rates, which 58% cited as their main complaint, with the amount of credit they were approved for being too low as a distant second most common complaint, cited by 14% of respondents.

The current lending environment represents a departure from decades of low-cost financing businesses are used to, NFIB Research Center executive director Holly Wade adds.

The survey also found entrepreneurs less optimistic about the U.S. economy, with 58% percent of business owners describing the state of the national economy as poor and 52% feeling the country is already in a recession.

