Business lunch: Zeeland Street Market offers taste of home

Open for 32 years, Zeeland Street Market is a longtime Garden District institution with a local following and steady breakfast and lunch business.

Patrons queue up to place orders, choosing either from the set menu or from chalkboard specials that change daily. Owner Stephanie Phares calls regulars by name, often quipping about the importance of eating home-cooked meals—like the ones served here.

Among the restaurant’s top sellers is Mama’s pot roast. “It’s so significant to me, because my mom made this dish only Sundays. We didn’t have much money for meat and we ate vegetables from the garden the rest of the time,” says Phares, a Mississippi native. “She’d put in a roast at 5:30 am on a Sunday, and it would be ready when we got home from church.”

In the restaurant, Phares cooks about 40 pounds of cubed chuck roast at a time, letting it braise for three hours until it’s fork tender. The pot roast is served with cornbread dressing, something Phares grew up eating year-round because her mother made fresh cornbread daily, she says. Green beans also come with the dish, but sides can be substituted with other options from a sizable list of alternatives. The pot roast is also the main ingredient in three sandwiches on the menu, the Belmont, the Pericles and the Acadian, all named for neighborhood streets.

Read the full business lunch feature from the latest edition of Business Lunch.

Check out the full Business Lunch directory.