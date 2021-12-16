Business lessons from the military: Have a process, but stay flexible

Patrick Downs, a civil engineer with Forte & Tablada, spent almost a year deployed with the National Guard in Iraq, returning in October.

He says Maj Gen Keith Waddell, the Louisiana National Guard’s top military official, likes to talk about the importance of “flexecution.”

“The Army has a process for everything,” Downs says.

Having an established process, such as for human resources or file management, gives people at least one way to accomplish a goal. But you also have to give people the flexibility to adjust the process based on the conditions on the ground, he says.

“The conditions are almost never what you expect them to be, but you’ve got to keep your eye on the ball,” Downs says.

If people know what success looks like and how what they’re doing fits into the big picture, they can figure out how to get there, he adds.

“As a leader, you can’t be everywhere,” Downs says. “You have to trust people.”

Downs has been in the National Guard for 12 years and recently had his first overseas deployment in Baghdad, providing base security and operations for a multinational task force working to prevent a resurgence of ISIS. He was there about 10 months until an active-duty unit replaced his group. Including deployment preparation, he was away from his firm for almost 18 months.