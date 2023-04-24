Business leaders’ tone deaf comments are going viral 

Several business leaders went viral this week after their attempts at encouragement were received by employees as vitriolic and tone deaf, Axios reports.

The fast-spreading video clips zoomed around the internet during a time when CEOs are trying to unite their employee base under challenging economic times.

During a virtual employee town hall, Andi Owen, CEO of furniture company MillerKnoll, dodged questions about the status of bonuses and told staff to “leave pity city” and get back to work.

The clip went viral, prompting Owen to issue an apology to employees.

In another incident, ClearLink CEO James Clarke faced similar backlash after his comments at a virtual employee meeting leaked. He was caught applauding employees for making extreme personal sacrifices—like selling a family dog—in order to return to the office full time. Clarke also questioned working parents’ productivity and accused employees of quiet quitting or taking on multiple side gigs. Read the full story from Axios.