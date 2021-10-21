Business inching closer to normal for LSU gear retailers

Through a pandemic, a scaled-down football season, a hurricane, supply chain issues and more, some retailers that sell LSU-branded gear have seen a downturn in business over the past year and a half, but that is beginning to change.

The Auburn and Florida games brought more out-of-town fans to Bengals and Bandits, owner Patrick Wilkerson says, boosting sales on Fridays and Saturdays.

Hotels in the area were mostly booked with hurricane evacuees and emergency personnel during the first couple of home game weekends, which may have kept fans from visiting.

Bengals and Bandits is not yet seeing the same sales it was prior to 2019, Wilkerson says, but business is picking up.

The biggest problem the LSU Alumni Gift Shop in The Cook Hotel is facing this fall is a familiar one—supply shortages.

Some sellers ran out of products in purple and gold, manager John Gauthier says, and the store was having a hard time getting polo and dress shirts in. The issues were tied to overseas production and ships stuck at California ports.

The shop has had good business all season, he says, but for about a month was not getting products in fast enough to sell. Over the past two weeks, though, many of the delayed items have finally arrived.

If shipping delays weren’t enough, the Tigers’ on-field performance can impact sales.

“It’s hard in a business like ours where you’re tied to a football team,” Wilkerson says. “There’s an added element of fan emotion.”

Sweet Baton Rouge’s sales were closer to those in 2019 leading into this season, owner Meredith Waguespack says, but things slowed down about two weeks ago.

It’s hard to say if it’s because the team has not won as much or if it’s just a Sweet Baton Rouge trend, she says.

Most customers who want to buy LSU items buy early, she says, and if LSU is winning, they come back to restock. Now, many people coming into the store are looking for more holiday-centered gear.

With recent news about head coach Ed Orgeron’s departure, Wilkerson hopes it resets fans’ expectations and takes some questions off of the table, allowing them to enjoy the season again.

“There’s been a lot of questions around the season,” Wilkerson says. “Having a good win and having an answer to how coaching will play out makes me optimistic as far as having stability.”