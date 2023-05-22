Business, good-government groups renew push for a Louisiana ‘reset’

Three of Louisiana’s most prominent nonpartisan policy groups have unveiled a slate of briefings and recommendations that they hope will help guide and inform this year’s state elections.

The groups don’t have political action committees and don’t endorse candidates, Barry Erwin, president and CEO of the Council for a Better Louisiana, told the Baton Rouge Press Club today. But by sharing their expertise he hopes they can help keep the candidates focused on core issues.

More than 30 legislative seats will be open this year, the coalition notes. Newly elected legislators often take a few years to fully grasp the issues, says Steven Procopio, president of the Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana.

“We’re hoping to accelerate that learning,” Procopio says.

This is the second election cycle for Reset Louisiana’s Future, which also includes the Committee of 100, billed as “Louisiana’s Business Roundtable.” While the problems the coalition addresses are long-standing, members point to the recent tax “swap” that eliminated the federal income tax deduction in favor of lower income tax rates as a sign of progress.

“Legislation is cumulative,” says Michael Olivier, Committee of 100’s CEO.

Proposals include:

Eliminate the corporate franchise tax.

Centralize sales tax collection.

Broaden the sales tax base (including to some services) and lower the rate.

Address pension debt and create a hybrid retirement system for new state employees.

Streamline the state constitution, which doesn’t necessarily require a convention.

Create a “prison-to-workforce” pipeline for industries such as construction and agriculture.

Create an infrastructure investment plan that recognizes the decreasing buying power of the current gas tax.

Read more here.