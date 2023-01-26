Business coalition pushing for expanded Pell Grants for jobs training 

A group of businesses and education and training providers is asking Congress to expand Pell Grants to cover short-term programs to support credentialling and upskilling for workers, Inside Higher Ed reports.

“Close collaboration between businesses, educators, and lawmakers to advance [this policy] will further enhance efforts to meet the needs of workers and employers while future-proofing the U.S. economy,” the coalition wrote in a letter Wednesday to the House and Senate education committees, which are considering legislation related to the grants. “The stakes have never been higher to meet the demands of this moment for current and future generations.”

The coalition, which includes IBM, HP, Boeing and Western Governors University, is asking that the grants be made available for programs that are shorter than eight weeks to help meet hiring demands of employers. Read the full story.