Burden Museum & Gardens opens $5M welcome center 

With 440 acres of lush landscapes, blooming gardens and historical structures, Burden Museum & Gardens offers plenty for visitors to see and do. But if you’re not familiar with the vast property hidden away off Essen Lane near Interstate 10, it can be easy to get lost in its nature. A new welcome center aims to be a starting point to greet all who stop by, 225 reports.

The $5 million, 9,500-square-foot space, which was funded through private donations, aims to provide room for educational events and exhibits as well as a stunning new rental venue for weddings and other social events. Its design keeps nature at the forefront with floor-to-ceiling windows, a roof that collects and funnels rainwater, landscaping featuring native plants, and a large event lawn.

A master plan for the Burden property drafted 15 years ago always envisioned a facility like the new welcome center to invite guests in and point them in the right direction along the property, according to LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens director Jeff Kuehny. With about 200,000 yearly visitors, a spot that acted as a “landing pad” or “front door” was needed to manage visitor flow and help guests have a better experience on the property, he says. After getting oriented at the welcome center, visitors can explore the gardens, the LSU Rural Life Museum and Windrush Gardens, all located within this expanse.

View the full 225 feature on Burden Museum & Gardens’ new welcome center.