St. Francisville building moratorium spawns lawsuit 

St. Francisville is the latest community to do battle over building moratoriums.

Earlier this summer, the town extended a one-year moratorium, originally passed in 2020, on new major subdivisions and also amended the restriction to include multifamily developments.

Mayor Robert Leake says changes to the measure were needed because the town is growing so fast and the sewer system cannot keep up.

But developer Scott Sanchez, who has plans to develop a 154-unit multifamily complex on Airline Highway adjacent to his residential development, Parker District, is suing over the amendment. He believes it’s less about the sewer system than about trying to keep apartment complexes out of St. Francisville.

While Sanchez’s suit, filed Friday in 20th Judicial District Court, deals with a technicality over the town’s alleged improper public notice of a zoning hearing at which it extended the moratorium, it speaks to a bigger issue playing out across the Capital Region: how to manage growth in communities with infrastructure, draining and flooding challenges?

• Ascension and Iberville parishes, both hit hard by flash floods in May, enacted temporary building moratoriums earlier this summer.

• In Baton Rouge, the Metro Council will consider at its meeting Wednesday an ordinance that would ban any new development in the floodplain for one year, or require developments in special flood hazard zones to meet more stringent flood standards.

Developers say whether the issue is infrastructure, flooding or just managing growth in general, moratoriums are not the answer.

“Moratoriums are out of control as a planning tool,” says Sanchez, who notes that his property was previously zoned in 2013 to allow for commercial and multifamily use.

But Leake argues that municipalities have reached a breaking point and have to do something.

“We have no choice,” he says. “This is not about Scott. Our sewer system is over capacity.”