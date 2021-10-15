Build Baton Rouge under fire by Chauna Banks

As it has for the past three meetings, the Metro Council Wednesday deferred an item requesting a report from Build Baton Rouge President and CEO Chris Tyson on the status of the land banks the agency oversees for the city-parish.

Metro Council member Chauna Banks has requested the reports. She’s frustrated that the redevelopment authority isn’t doing more to clear titles to blighted properties and make them available for redevelopment.

“The purpose of the agency is to clear titles to blighted properties so they can be put back into commerce and they’re not doing that,” Banks says. “I am tired of wasting money with Build Baton Rouge under Chris.”

Tyson came before the council twice in September but didn’t present enough detailed information at the first meeting to satisfy Banks.

At the second meeting, the council ran out of time to allow for his presentation.

In the third meeting, earlier this week, Tyson was unable to attend.

Banks says her frustrations have been building for years, and because many of the properties and neighborhoods BBR seeks to tackle are in her district, she sees the problems and what she believes is a lack of effectiveness firsthand.

“Chris can talk and he has great communication skills,” she says. “But every time he comes to talk to us he tells us about things that happened under (his predecessor) Walter Monsour, or that were facilitated by some other agency like BREC.”

Tyson was unavailable for comment this morning but, through a text message, noted that he has tried to answer the council’s questions and has presented them with a PowerPoint addressing Banks’ concerns.

Council member Dwight Hudson disagrees with Banks’ criticism of the agency and says he is supportive of Tyson and the difficult job he has.

“I do think there is a shared frustration that Build Baton Rouge doesn’t have more resources to do title clearing and I think Build Baton Rouge would share that frustration,” Hudson says. “But I don’t blame that on Chris. Without additional support for title clearing I would think his hands are kind of tied.”

Banks says she has begun reaching out to Build Baton Rouge board members on a regular basis and will continue to do so.

“I’m not going to give any more surpluses to Build Baton Rouge until there are some changes,” she says. “And if Chris won’t give us the answers we need I’m going to start demanding that the board be held accountable.”

Board Chair Rodney Braxton did not return calls seeking comment.