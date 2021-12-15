Build Baton Rouge launching CEO search

The board that oversees East Baton Rouge Parish’s redevelopment authority will meet tomorrow and begin the search to find a replacement for outgoing CEO Chris Tyson.

Build Baton Rouge works to develop and revitalize blighted and disinvested areas in hopes of boosting economic activity in places that need it most.

Redevelopment authorities straddle the public and private sectors. Mature organizations supplement government funding with self-generated revenue through their own development work.

The next Build Baton Rouge CEO might come from the private development world, or they might have a redevelopment background, says Rodney Braxton, who chairs the board. He expects the board to advertise the position and handle the search itself rather than hire a search firm.

“What we’re going to have to do is look at [redevelopment authorities] that are comparable to what we are currently, and try to figure out what’s the best structure for us right now that will also allow us the flexibility to grow as we build up capacity,” Braxton says.

The board has not had a chance to discuss a timeline for the search. Braxton says he hopes it won’t take more than a few months.

The meeting will be held online at 9 a.m. tomorrow.