Budget deficits threaten Louisiana community colleges

Some of Louisiana’s community and technical colleges may soon face budget deficits without a sharp rebound in student enrollment, according to a recent report from the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office.

A report on the fiscal year 2023 finances of the Louisiana Community and Technical College System released by the auditor last week suggests the loss of federal COVID aid could have a significant impact on some of the 12 schools in the system.

“The loss of Higher Education Emergency Relief funds at the end of FY 2023 may leave some System colleges with a budget deficit,” auditors write. “These funds were used to fund self-generated revenue losses as a result of student enrollment declines from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report shows overall fall enrollment in the system stood at 60,180 in fiscal year 2019, before dropping to a low of 52,282 in fiscal year 2022, then rebounding some to 55,009 in fiscal year 2023. Enrollment peaked at 75,167 in fiscal year 2012, according to the report.

