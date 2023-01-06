Buc-ee’s may finally be coming to Louisiana, but in Ruston  

Buc-ee’s, the Texas-based travel center with an obsessive following and beaver mascot, may finally be coming to Louisiana with plans in the works to build one of its stores on Interstate 20 in Ruston, USA Today Network reports

The potential Ruston location comes seven years after the company’s first stab at a Louisiana spot for its convenience store, known for clean bathrooms and smoked brisket. Buc-ee’s announced it would open its first location outside of Texas in Baton Rouge off I-12 in 2016. However, Buc-ee’s backed out of the plan in 2017 and instead built a location farther down I-10 in Alabama.

Ruston’s city council will vote on a tax incentive package and a cooperative endeavor agreement for the project at its Monday meeting, sources with direct knowledge of the project confirmed with USA Today Network. Read the full story.