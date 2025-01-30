BTR sees record travel in 2024

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport experienced a record year for passenger volume in 2024.

BTR welcomed 844,025 passengers in 2024, an average of 70,335 monthly passengers, up 10.65% from 762,789 the previous year. The year 2019 held the previous record at 821,236.

The airport remains the second-largest in Louisiana in terms of passenger volume, behind Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

The total enplanements reached 422,388 in 2024, compared to 381,313 in 2023. Deplanements rose from 265,646 in 2023 to 330,655 last year. The load factor for 2024 reached 83.32% the highest mark in at least 11 years. The previous highest mark was 82.63% in 2022. Load factor was 81.89% in 2023.

BTR’s 2024 record year aligns with other airports across the country, such as Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas and Memphis International, recording record passenger numbers.

The world’s busiest airport, Dubai International Airport, experienced a record 92.3 million travelers pass through its terminals last year.