BTR sees increase in passengers for second year in a row

The Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport saw a 3.8% increase in total passenger traffic in 2018, marking the airport’s second straight year of increased passenger volume.

During the year, 804,622 passengers traveled through the airport, up from the 775,408 who did so in 2017.

Most passengers—298,431—used American Airlines this past year, followed by Delta (296,982) and United (208,305). New entrant ViaAir has carried 904 passengers since it began offering nonstop direct flights to Austin and Orlando in September.

“High load factors help make the argument that more service is warranted at BTR,” Airport Director Mike Edwards says in a prepared statement, adding he wants the airport’s load factor to grow from its current 76% to 80% or higher in 2019.

Edwards, in a recent Business Report feature, said he hoping to add new nonstop flights to the Washington D.C. area, the Chicago area, and Houston’s Hobby Airport.