BTR is adding flights for these LSU football matchups

Baton Rouge Metropolitan Airport has announced the addition of nonstop Delta flights from Baton Rouge for two LSU games this season. The airport also announced flights to Baton Rouge for three home games this season.

The flights are scheduled to depart on Fridays and return on Sundays.

Building on strong demand and past success, Delta is adding capacity in its best-performing football travel markets to connect fans with some of the season’s most anticipated games. The additional flights are designed to give LSU supporters convenient options for following their team on the road and to welcome visiting fans to Baton Rouge. The flights for LSU games are part of Delta’s broader campaign, which includes adding over 40 nonstop flights for college football games this season.

Additional flights for LSU game weekends include:

Sept. 5: Clemson at LSU—Greenville-Spartanburg, South Carolina, to BTR

Oct. 10: LSU at Kentucky—BTR to Lexington

Nov. 7: Alabama at LSU—Birmingham to BTR

Nov. 14: Texas at LSU—Austin to BTR

Nov. 21: LSU at Tennessee—BTR to Knoxville

Flights are now available to book through Delta’s website and app, according to BTR assistant director of aviation Louis Hubbard. Interested travelers can also use the booking tool available on the BTR website to plan and purchase their trips.

Hubbard says fans are encouraged to book early because seats are expected to fill quickly for the high-demand matchups. He notes that although United and American airlines have not announced additional flights for LSU games yet, he expects they will in the future.

Last season, Delta, United and American, combined to add nonstop flights for seven LSU games.

The additional flights reflect a broader industry trend of major airlines launching short-term routes around major sporting events, from college football Saturdays to the Super Bowl, to capture fan travel.