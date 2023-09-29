BRPD sheds light on police officer arrests and ‘Brave Cave’ investigation 

The Baton Rouge Police Department held a press conference this morning detailing several police officers’ recent criminal charges and the ongoing “Brave Cave” investigation.

Outgoing BRPD Chief Murphy Paul said the officers involved in the case allegedly tried to cover up body camera footage of misconduct during an arrest, WBRZ-TV reports.

During the department’s investigation into the so-called “Brave Cave”—a facility off of Airline Highway used as a processing area for prisoner intake and interrogations—police discovered that officers had turned off their body cameras at that location, but one camera was automatically activated when a taser discharged.

In August, the Airline Highway facility was shut down and the BRPD’s Street Crimes unit disbanded while the department investigated claims of beatings and unlawful strip searches at the location. The FBI has also gotten involved in the investigation and is looking into whether officers abused their authority.

Watch the press conference on WBRZ-TV’s website for the full story.