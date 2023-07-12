BRPD Chief Murphy Paul leaving at the end of the year 

Baton Rouge Police Department Chief Murphy Paul is planning to step down later this year after five and a half years in the role, Mayor Sharon Weston Broome announced this morning.

The Broome administration will be offering Louisiana police chief exams in the coming months to identify candidates for Paul’s successor with the aim of selecting a new police chief by November.

Under Paul’s tenure, the BRPD established the Real Time Crime Center, which uses a network of surveillance cameras and license plate readers across the city to assist police and first responders. Paul also had a hand in the establishment of the Page/Rice Camera Initiative, played a crucial role in the department’s exit from a federal consent decree and championed pay raises for the department.

In her announcement, Broome credits Paul’s leadership for modernizing the police force and decreasing violent crime in 2022, with homicides decreasing by 21% and nonfatal shootings dropping 14% last year.