Emergency declarations declared ahead of strengthening Hurricane Ida

Ida strengthened into a hurricane this afternoon and is expected to make landfall in Louisiana as a strong Category 3 storm on Sunday, exactly 16 years after Hurricane Katrina.

In the Capital Region, Ida is being compared to Hurricane Gustav, which caused severe damage in the Baton Rouge area in 2008. At least two parishes in the region had declared a state of emergency as of midafternoon today, though no shelter openings had been announced.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome signed a parishwide Emergency Disaster Declaration today, which allows the parish “to activate any and all necessary emergency plans, and grants the ability to request resources in the event local resources may be exceeded in response to the potential effects of Hurricane Ida,” the mayor’s statement says.

Broome says city-parish workers are clearing storm basins and replenishing sand locations frequently, urging residents to “take this time to make a plan and prepare your families and homes.” All city-parish buildings will be closed Monday. In other storm preparation news:

• Gov. John Bel Edwards requested a pre-landfall Federal Declaration of Emergency in a letter to President Joe Biden, which follows his declaration of a state of emergency in Louisiana. Biden has approved the request, according to Congressman Garret Graves’ office. At least 12 parishes have declared states of emergency and more are expected to do so, the governor’s office says. “Unfortunately, Louisiana is forecast to get a direct, strong hit from Tropical Storm Ida, which could make landfall as a major hurricane, a category 3, which is compounded by our current fourth surge of COVID-19,” Edwards says. “The next 24 hours are incredibly critical for the state, and a statewide federal emergency declaration will go a long way in helping us respond to Ida.”

• New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued mandatory evacuations for coastal communities outside the city’s levee system, while the rest of the parish is under voluntary evacuation orders. Overtopping of local levees outside of the Hurricane and Storm Damage Risk Reduction System is possible and parts of coastal Louisiana and Mississippi could see as much as 11 feet of storm surge, forecasters say.

• Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment also has declared a state of emergency. His office says parish government “has been preparing all year for hurricane season” and says residents with special needs can call 225-450-1200 for assistance. The parish had not opened any shelters as of midafternoon.

• DEMCO officials expect “extensive impacts” throughout the seven parishes the electricity co-op serves, which includes much of the Capital Region. Director of Operations Mark Phillips reminds members that floodwaters must recede, wind speed must be less than 35 mph, and debris must be removed for crews to begin working on repairs and restoration. Members can report outages by calling 1-844-MyDEMCO, at www.DEMCO.org or on the MyDEMCO mobile app. “If this storm is anything like Gustav, our members should prepare now for extended outages,” says Randy Pierce, DEMCO’S CEO and general manager.

• All three Baton Rouge General hospital campuses will remain open through the weekend, though BRG physicians’ clinics will be closed Monday and surgeries scheduled for Monday have been postponed. BRG’s Express Care locations will close at 2 p.m. Sunday and will tentatively open in the late afternoon on Monday. Monday’s closures also include cardiac rehabilitation, outpatient wound care, and radiation oncology.

• All Cardiovascular Institute of the South clinics in Louisiana will be closed Monday.

• Blue Cross and HMO Louisiana are for a limited time allowing early prescription medicine refills for members with Express Scripts pharmacy benefits through Blue Cross, so that members can ensure they have enough medication for a few days in case they need to evacuate or are unable to leave their homes during severe weather. Members can call the pharmacy or customer service number on their ID card if they need help filling a prescription.

• LSU and Southern University will be closed through Monday. East Baton Rouge Parish public schools also will be closed Monday.

• The Louisiana Supreme Court’s offices will be closed until Wednesday.

• Ascension Parish residents concerned about rising water in their pastures and stables can bring their horses and cows to the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center (9039 St. St. Landry Ave. in Gonzales) for stabling at no charge. Animals from outside the parish can be stabled for a fee. Arrangements should be made ahead of time by calling 225-450-1009.

• Waitr is waiving delivery fees in Baton Rouge ahead of the storm for customers who use the promo code “STAYSAFE” at checkout. Waitr plans to continue normal business operations as long as the weather permits and will issue an alert if the need arises to suspend service, the company says.

• See places where Baton Rouge-area residents can get sandbags here. See sandbag locations for Ascension Parish here.