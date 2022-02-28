Broome seeks summary judgment against St. George incorporation

St. George incorporation opponents will ask a judge today to block the incorporation effort without holding a trial.

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Mayor Pro Tem LaMont Cole will request summary judgment, seeking to avoid a full trial that would be held this spring.

The 2018 petition that voters in the St. George area approved in 2019 does not include a plan of government or budget information, plaintiffs note in support of their motion for summary judgment. Incorporation supporters intend to rely primarily on city-parish services but have not entered into any agreements to that effect, they state.

Andrew Murrell, a spokesperson for the incorporation effort, notes that the secretary of state and governor approved the petition. At trial, the evidence will show that St. George’s revenue will exceed its costs, he says.

Judge Martin Coady will consider whether the incorporation petition complied with the law, whether the proposed municipality will be able to provide services in a reasonable amount of time, and whether the incorporation itself is reasonable.

“In determining whether the incorporation is reasonable, the court shall consider the possible adverse effects the incorporation may have on other municipalities in the vicinity,” the law says.

Coady has denied a summary judgment request from incorporation supporters, though he did rule that a provision of the East Baton Rouge Parish plan of government limiting the number of cities in the parish is unconstitutional, which means a parishwide election would not be necessary for incorporation if the defendants prevail.

The virtual hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. today.