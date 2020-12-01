Broome, BRPD announce new Real Time Crime Center programs

Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul, and Gary Patureau of the Sherwood Forest Crime District today announced two new initiatives that will connect community-owned security cameras to the Baton Rouge Police Real Time Crime Center.

The previously announced first initiative, the Sherwood Forest Crime District Camera Program, now connects live surveillance camera feeds and license plate readers from the sixteen entrances along the perimeter of the Sherwood Forest neighborhood to the BRPD Real Time Crime Center.

This will serve as a pilot program for other crime districts wanting to be part of the “virtual neighborhood watch” the crime center provides. Sherwood Forest is one of 33 neighborhoods in East Baton Rouge Parish where residents voted to fund crime prevention districts. The districts cover the cost of cameras and license plate readers.

The second initiative, the Connect Blue Baton Rouge Directory, will allow residents and businesses to provide access, upon request, to their public-facing security cameras with BRPD. When a crime happens, BRPD can quickly communicate with directory members and request the security video. Residents and businesses can join the Connect Blue Baton Rouge Directory at brla.gov/ConnectBlue.

These public safety initiatives are made possible by the BRPD Real Time Crime Center launched earlier this year. The multiscreen technology center features views of live traffic cameras and maps that track active calls. Officers stationed in the crime center provide officers on the ground with situational awareness as they respond to calls.