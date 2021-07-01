Broome administration aims to make DEQ deadline for revised stormwater plan

City parish officials say they plan to make a July 12 deadline to submit to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality a plan detailing how they will correct dozens of problems related to the way Baton Rouge monitors stormwater runoff, which carries chemicals, construction debris and litter into the watershed as it drains from city streets.

In a letter dated April 12, DEQ identified multiple deficiencies with the 2019 annual report the parish submitted to the state detailing its compliance with its Stormwater Management Program (SWMP), a detailed technical plan that all municipalities are required to file with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in order to receive a permit to discharge stormwater runoff into the watershed.

In Louisiana, DEQ administers the permitting program, known as the municipal storm sewer system, or MS4.

According to the letter, Baton Rouge’s 2019 MS4 annual report lacked key information about the way stormwater discharge is measured, monitored and reported by the parish.

The letter gave the parish 90 days to correct the deficiencies and noted that the 2020 annual report, which was due May 1, also must address the problems identified in the 2019 report.

“The city-parish acknowledges the findings in the letter to the maximum extent possible in the short amount of time that was given to address them,” says city-parish spokesman Mark Armstrong. “We are continuing to try to address the deficiencies with the (DEQ and EPA) now.”

Just because the parish plans to submit its revised report, that doesn’t mean it has had time to implement solutions to some of the problems DEQ noted with the 2019 plan in its April 12 letter.

It also doesn’t mean DEQ will sign off on the revised plan.



It does, however, buy the parish more time to potentially stave off federal action, such as a consent decree, that would require the parish to make changes within a certain period of time to its stormwater management plan.

The problems identified by DEQ in the letter go beyond just deficiencies in the 2019 annual report. The letter notes that Baton Rouge’s SWMP, last updated in 2016, itself is deficient and that longstanding problems that have been noted and communicated to the city-parish multiple times by DEQ and the EPA over the years have yet to be corrected.

As previously reported by Daily Report, the problems do not have to do with the quality of stormwater runoff but with the parish plans for dealing with it and making sure those plans meet EPA standards under the Clean Water Act.

Baton Rouge has been cited multiple times since 2008 by both federal and state agencies for deficiencies with its SWMP, and four times in recent years it has failed its MS4 audit. It is currently trying to negotiate a settlement with the U.S. Justice Department.

As recently as June 2, it was cited yet again by DEQ with a warning letter noting “areas of concern” at a site identified in an inspection report from February 2020 that had yet to be addressed.

A DEQ spokesperson says the site is a parish-owned maintenance yard in Central.

City-parish officials have since submitted documents to DEQ detailing how they plan to address those concerns and others.